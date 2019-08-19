Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 424 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after acquiring an additional 670,501 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 559,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after acquiring an additional 509,160 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,063,000 after acquiring an additional 231,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,328. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

