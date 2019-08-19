JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 175

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 205 ($2.68).

HOC stock opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

