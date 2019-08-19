JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), 113,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 159,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,027.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26.

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

