K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,984,000 after purchasing an additional 254,425 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,993,000 after purchasing an additional 275,365 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. 34,974,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,226,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

