K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after buying an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,251,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,873,000 after buying an additional 78,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after buying an additional 4,950,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,118,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,181,000 after buying an additional 642,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.53. 296,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,942,915. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

