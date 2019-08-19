K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.84 Million Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tucows were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Tucows by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tucows by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,027,000 after buying an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tucows by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tucows by 49,575.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of TCX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,258. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Tucows had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $100.00.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.