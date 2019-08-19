K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.71 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Nike by 33.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.02.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

