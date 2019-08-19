K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 84,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,702,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,976,000 after purchasing an additional 420,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

