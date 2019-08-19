K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.5% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 255,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

