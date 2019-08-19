K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. 1,075,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,672. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $115,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,268 shares of company stock worth $9,056,060 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

