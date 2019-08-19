K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $1.39 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $78.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

