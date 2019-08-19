K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.96 ($23.20).

SDF opened at €13.61 ($15.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.34. K&S has a 52-week low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 52-week high of €19.77 ($22.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

