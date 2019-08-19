Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KBAL opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $631.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.93. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5,321.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

