Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,333,000. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,642. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $345.84 million, a P/E ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -780.00%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

