KuCoin Shares Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.28 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $148.28 million and $20.26 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00015606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00267393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.01335024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000428 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 178,745,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,745,681 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.