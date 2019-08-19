KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $30,850.00 and $185.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004925 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.