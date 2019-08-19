Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

LKFN stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,907 shares in the company, valued at $81,066.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 115.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 177,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 327.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

