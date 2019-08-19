Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,876. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 731,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 103.9% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

