Lamprell (LON:LAM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 64 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 64 ($0.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lamprell in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Lamprell alerts:

LON LAM opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.26. Lamprell has a 12 month low of GBX 48.60 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

Lamprell Company Profile

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.