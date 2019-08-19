Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $297,000 Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXR. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 194,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.88. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

