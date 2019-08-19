Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.84. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $258.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.81, for a total transaction of $525,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,173 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,963. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.