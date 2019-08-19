Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $384,000 Stock Position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 88.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $21.56. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

