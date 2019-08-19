Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $364,000 in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

