Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,456 Shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 159,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

