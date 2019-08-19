Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,186. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

