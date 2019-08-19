Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.18% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income in the first quarter worth about $386,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax Free Income stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About DTF Tax Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

