Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,060 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. 56,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $493,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,371.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $44,092.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,334. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

