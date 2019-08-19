LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LHC Group worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,386,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.89. 4,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,091. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LHCG. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.