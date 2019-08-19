Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after buying an additional 668,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 554,127 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 907,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 326,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $19,940,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,406. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

