Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 44,000 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Generac stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,642. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.