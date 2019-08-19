Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.72 Million Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Natera comprises about 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.30% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Natera by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $35,152.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,895,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,261 shares of company stock worth $12,516,321 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.51. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

