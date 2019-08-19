LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 3.1% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.22 million and $145,270.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00016959 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

