LogisCoin (LGS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,207.00

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. LogisCoin has a market cap of $23,006.00 and approximately $5,207.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LogisCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00263088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.01330459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00092973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.