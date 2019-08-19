Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given a $58.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) received a $58.00 price target from equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,316. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,401,000 after acquiring an additional 881,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Logitech International by 274.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 844,530 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $9,146,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $35,862,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 196,737 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.