Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 537,418 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 247,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,331. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

