Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,129,000 after buying an additional 291,291 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after buying an additional 1,028,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,134,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,922,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $104.03. 207,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.41.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

