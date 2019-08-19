Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $81.00. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

