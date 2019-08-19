Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 854 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.31. 1,391,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

