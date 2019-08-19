Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:BNDX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.90. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

