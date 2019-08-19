Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWB stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

