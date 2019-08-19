Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 232 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 273,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 207,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,954,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,504,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,390. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

