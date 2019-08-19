Marathon Petroleum Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NYSE MPC opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

