Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,398. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

