Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. 106,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

In other Mastercraft Boat news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.