Matchpool Price Tops $0.0063 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. Matchpool has a market cap of $474,572.00 and $4,641.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00262947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.01332605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00092936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

