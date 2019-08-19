Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.27% of Materion worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Materion by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,752,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Materion by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Materion by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 178,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

