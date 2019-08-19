Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 2,897 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 112.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 425,368 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 187.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,504,000 after acquiring an additional 293,957 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,415.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,592 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,554. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

