Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 518,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770,224. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

