Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $245,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 212.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,341. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

