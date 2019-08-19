Maxim Group Analysts Give BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) a $3.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

Shares of BHTG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHTG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioHiTech Global by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.